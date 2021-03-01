Lady Gaga's dog walker speaks out after Hollywood shooting

Ryan Fischer’s posts included pictures taken from his hospital bed, where he says “(a) lot of healing still needs to happen” but he looks forward to reuniting with the dogs.

Fischer was shot once as he walked three of Lady Gaga's dogs on Wednesday night on a street just off the famed Sunset Boulevard. Video captured by the doorbell camera of a nearby home captured Fischer's screams of "Oh my God! I've been shot!" and "Help me!" and "I'm bleeding out from my chest!"