Lady Gaga will perform 'Top Gun: Maverick' song at Oscars

Credit: John Locher/Invision/AP

Nation & World
By LINDSEY BAHR, Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lady Gaga will be performing at the Oscars after all.

A person close to the production with knowledge of the performance confirmed Sunday afternoon that the pop superstar will sing "Hold My Hand," the Oscar-nominated original song from "Top Gun: Maverick."

Producers said just days before that Gaga's schedule on the "Joker" sequel would keep her from performing, but apparently a change after their remarks allowed the performance's addition to the show.

With Gaga’s performance added, all the nominated original songs this year will have a showcase during the Oscars telecast. Variety first reported the change of plans.

Rihanna will perform “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will sing Chandrabose and M.M. Keeravaani’s “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR.” Songs from “Tell It Like a Woman” and “Everything Everywhere All At Once” will also be performed.

