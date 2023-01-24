Lady Gaga, Rihanna earn best original song Oscar nominations

Gaga was nominated for "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick," while Rihanna became a first-time nominee through "Lift Me Up," a song from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." The music superstars will compete at the 2023 Academy Awards in March.

Swift's "Carolina" from "Where the Crawdads Sing" failed to get a nomination in the category. The song was considered an Oscar hopeful after receiving nominations for other awards including the Golden Globes.