Labor secretary: Pandemic, worker vexation feed port issues

“We’re not back to where we were, pre-pandemic,” he said. “People are ready to move on, but unfortunately we’re still living with a pandemic.”

Walsh's visit also comes amid an ongoing labor dispute between South Carolina and the dockworkers' union, the International Longshoremen's Association, related to who should operate heavy-lift equipment at a new shipping terminal. The union has said its contract with shipping carriers requires union members to do the work, which is now carried out by South Carolina Ports Authority employees.

That provision is being challenged by Attorney General Alan Wilson and the ports agency. President and CEO Jim Newsome told AP this week that “there’s no advantage to” Ports Authority employees joining the union, where he said they would not be paid as well as they are currently, adding: “I think our guys would take a cut in pay if they went to work for the union."

An administrative law judge has sided with the state, but Longshoremen Local 1422 President Kenny Riley told AP in an interview Wednesday that he had “faith in the system and in the arguments that we are putting forward,” expressing confidence that the union would prevail.

"It means the world to us and to our membership," he said, of Walsh's visit.

South Carolina is a “right-to-work” state, meaning workers can’t be compelled to join unions, even if the organizations represent them. According to data released earlier this year by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, South Carolina had the lowest union membership rate, at 2.9 percent.

Walsh, a former union official himself whose visit to the state was planned before Riley's request, said that he played no role in the NLRB case but advocated on behalf of all workers, including anyone who wished to be part of a union.

“People should have the right to join a union if they want to join a union," Walsh told AP. “I think it’s really disingenuous for people to say that they’re going to keep unions out when in fact that allowing people to collectively bargain means allowing the opportunity to earn a decent wage, opportunity potentially to get a pension when they retire, health care.”

During his time in South Carolina, Walsh met with Jim Newsome, the chief executive in charge of the state’s ports authority, as well as State Ports Authority chief operating officer Barbara Melvin, who will take over leadership of the entity next year. They discussed “the important role ports play in keeping supply chains fluid amid the ongoing global supply chain challenges" but did not talk about the labor case, according to the agency.

