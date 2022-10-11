Labor proposal could upend rules for gig workers, companies

The Labor department's proposed rule would help employers and workers determine whether a worker is an employee or an independent contractor under the Fair Labor Standards Act.

“This is a long-awaited determination that will empower essential workers to assert their basic wage and hour, health and safety, and compensation rights," said Patricia Campos-Medina, executive director of the Worker Institute at Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations. "All workers are entitled to these rights, but employers easily avoid them by making arbitrary decisions on independent contractor rules."

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said the proposal would constitute a major change for workers and employers from previous years.

“A classification to employees would essentially throw the business model upside down and cause some major structural changes if this holds," Ives wrote.

Last year the Biden administration repealed a Trump-era rule that would have made it easier to classify workers as independent contractors. The repeal meant the Labor Department was able to continue using existing rules under the 1938 Fair Labor Standards Act to determine whether a worker should be classified as an independent contractor.