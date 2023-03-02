Labor judge: Starbucks violated worker rights in union fight

Starbucks said Wednesday it believes the decision and the remedies ordered are inappropriate and is considering its legal options. The parties in the case have until March 28 to file an appeal to the full National Labor Relations Board.

Starbucks said the individuals in the case were fired for clear violations of the company’s policies, and not because of union activities.

But union supporters were elated with the ruling, saying it will help energize their campaign.

"This decision results from months of tireless organizing by workers in cafes across the country demanding better working conditions in the face of historical, monumental, and now deemed illegal union-busting,” said Michelle Eisen, a Starbucks barista and union organizer in Buffalo.

Eisen's store voted to unionize in late 2021, the first Starbucks in decades to take that step. At least 289 of Starbucks’ 9,000 company-owned U.S. stores have voted to unionize since then.

Workers are seeking better pay, improved training and more consistent schedules, among other things. The company says it already provides industry-leading benefits and believes its stores function best when it works directly with employees.

The ruling came on the same day that U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont Independent, announced an upcoming vote that could force Shultz to testify about the union campaign before the Senate's labor committee.