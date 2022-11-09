LA Rams QB Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback entered the protocol Tuesday afternoon after consultation with the Rams' medical staff, the team confirmed Wednesday. The Rams believe Stafford's condition resulted from action in last Sunday's 16-13 loss at Tampa Bay.

McVay said the Rams (3-5) haven't determined whether Stafford can play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. John Wolford, a Rams backup since 2019, is likely to start if Stafford can't go.