LA police call for calm, condemn spasm of gun violence

Some victims were gang members. But people were picked off in cross walks and struck by gunfire in their homes.

A 79-year-old woman was shot standing beside her car, Scott said. A 77-year-old woman and her 58-year-old daughter were struck by gunfire inside their home.

Moore blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for fueling the violence because of the economic turmoil it has caused while also giving people few outlets for social contact.

He was accompanied by a group that included two city councilmembers, clergy and other leaders who called on community members to lay down their arms, come together and not be afraid to speak out if they have witnessed a crime.

“We have so many of our young people that are dying for no reason at all,” Bishop Grover Durham of the Good Citizen Deeds Foundation said. “This has got to stop. ... This is a call for a cease fire."

Moore, who has had his department’s budget modestly trimmed as a result of the defund police movement, urged the City Council to continue to invest in the department.

City Councilmember Joe Buscaino, a former police officer, said trust remained high between the community and LAPD, but he said officers need help to do their jobs.

"It’s not going to take only the LAPD to help. It’s going to take you the community,” he said. “Come forward if you have information on these knuckleheads who are terrorizing our community.”

Scott, whose son and grandson live in the area, said that in addition to the four people killed since Sunday, 19 were shot and 11 were fired at but not struck.

A week ago, she met with mothers of murder victims and heard “countless stories" of children no longer with them.

“Today, sadly,” she lamented, "I'm adding four mamas to that number."