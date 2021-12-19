LA film critics pick ‘Drive My Car’ as year’s best

The Japanese film “Drive My Car” was named best picture and “The Power of the Dog,” a Western drama set in 1925, got runner up. Campion, meanwhile, received best director with Hamaguchi as her runner up.

Simon Rex took best actor for his turn as an ex porn star in Sean Baker's " Red Rocket," and Penelope Cruz was named best actress for playing a photographer and new mother in Pedro Almodóvar's "Parallel Mothers."