Kyrie Irving fined $50K for obscene gesture to Celtics fans

Irving spent two seasons in Boston before departing during free agency in 2019 to join the Nets.

In Game 1 on Sunday, he was booed loudly every time he touched the ball but led Brooklyn with 39 points in the Nets’ last-second 115-114 loss. Fans have given him similar receptions in recent visits to Boston.

But it reached its most volatile point last season during the playoff matchup between the Nets and Celtics when a fan was arrested after allegedly tossing a bottle at Irving that nearly hit him.

With that history in mind, leading up to the start of the series Irving said he expected a level of jeering from Celtics’ fans. Be he also noted after last season’s incident that he had experienced what he characterized as “racism” from the TD Garden crowd.

The Celtics host Brooklyn in Game 2 of their series on Wednesday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports