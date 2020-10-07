Kyrgyzstan opposition divided amid political chaos, protests

Supporters of both candidates rallied in the center of Bishkek, and lawmakers convened again in the evening to discuss the situation.

In a statement, Jeenbekov urged all political forces to “get back to (acting) within the law,” but he didn't comment on attempts to appoint a new prime minister.

The unrest followed the announcement of election returns favoring two parties — one said to be closely aligned with Jeenbekov and another linked to a former top customs official amid reports of vote-buying and other election fraud. Police dispersed protests Monday with water cannons, tear gas and flash grenades, killing one person and injuring about 700, according to health officials.

Lawmakers also announced a candidate for parliament speaker, although it was unclear whether any of their moves legal under Kyrgyzstan's constitution.

The country of 6.5 million, one of the poorest to emerge from the former Soviet Union, is strategically located on the border with China and once was home to a U.S. air base that was used for refueling and logistics for the war in Afghanistan. Kyrgyzstan also hosts a Russian air base and maintains close ties with Moscow.

City service members remove a burnet-out car on the central square in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Officials in Kyrgyzstan have nullified the results of a weekend parliamentary election after mass protests erupted in the capital of Bishkek and other cities, with opposition supporters seizing government buildings and demanding a new vote. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin)

