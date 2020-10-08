Kyrgyzstan leader holds talks to try to end political crisis

Members of some opposition parties announced plans to oust Jeenbekov and form a new government, but the efforts stalled as various political forces fought for power and argued over a new prime minister.

The parliament called for an emergency session on Tuesday night, during which lawmakers announced the resignation of Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov and nominated former lawmaker Sadyr Zhaparov to replace him. They also elected Abdyldayev parliament speaker.

Local media said the lawmakers didn’t have a quorum and used proxy votes by other parliament members to approve the appointments. It wasn’t immediately clear if any of the changes were legal under the constitution in Kyrgyzstan, where popular uprisings since 2005 have chased two presidents from power.

Several opposition groups rejected Zhaparov’s candidacy and suggested their own nominee.

Zhaparov called himself “a legitimate prime minister” appointed “by the parliament’s majority” at a news conference Wednesday, and said he was “already working, coordinating the situation.”

At the same time, the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti cited the Kyrgyz government press service as saying Boronov will remain acting prime minister until Jeenbekov accepts his resignation.

Jeenbekov hasn't received Boronov's resignation letter yet, the president's spokeswoman told Interfax on Thursday.

At the same time, Jeenbekov's phone conversation with Abdyldayev indicated he accepted his nomination by lawmakers.

Several other top government posts have been claimed by candidates from opposition parties. Omurbek Suvanaliyev, the former deputy chief of Kyrgyzstan's Security Council, said he had returned to his old post and would coordinate the security forces.

The website of Kyrgyzstan's State Committee for National Security on Wednesday reported that Suvanaliyev held talks with the head of Russia's Federal Security Service, Alexander Bortnikov.

Kyrgyzstan, one of the poorest countries to emerge from the former Soviet Union, maintains close ties with Russia and hosts a Russian air base. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov mentioned the talks Thursday and expressed hope that Suvanaliyev's efforts will “help stabilize the situation” in Kyrgyzstan, which “resembles a mess and chaos.”

People protest during a rally on the central square in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Officials in Kyrgyzstan have nullified the results of a weekend parliamentary election after mass protests erupted in the capital of Bishkek and other cities, with opposition supporters seizing government buildings and demanding a new vote. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin) Credit: Vladimir Voronin Credit: Vladimir Voronin

