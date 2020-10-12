Kyrgyz president declares new state of emergency

Members of some opposition parties announced plans to oust Jeenbekov and form a new government. An emergency parliament session Tuesday named former lawmaker Sadyr Zhaparov as a new prime minister, but the move was immediately contested by other opposition groups.

Lawmakers voted on Saturday to seal Zhaparov's appointment, but Jeenbekov, who said he may consider stepping down only after the political situation in the country stabilizes, is yet to sign a decree confirming it.

Protests in Bishkek continued most of last week, with supporters of rival factions occasionally clashing with each other.

Jeenbekov declared a two-week state of emergency in Bishkek on Friday and ordered the military to send troops to the capital in a bid to end the turmoil. Convoys of military trucks were seen driving into the city, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether police and the military would comply with the presidential order.

A curfew in Bishkek was announced on Saturday and amended Monday, following Jeenbekov's new decree, to last from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.