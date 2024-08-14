BreakingNews
Kylian Mbappé scores on his debut for Real Madrid in UEFA Super Cup

Kylian Mbappé has scored on his debut for Real Madrid

Nation & World
1 hour ago
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Kylian Mbappé has scored on his debut for Real Madrid.

The France captain shot into the top corner off Jude Bellingham’s pass in the 68th minute to put Madrid 2-0 ahead against Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.

Federico Valverde scored the opener for the Spanish champions.

Mbappé joined Madrid to fulfill his childhood dream after his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expired.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

