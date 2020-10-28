Kyle Busch wins rain-delayed NASCAR playoff race in Texas

Busch led five times and was in front for 90 of the 334 laps at the 1 1/2-mile Texas track that was finally dried out after more than three days or misty conditions and drizzle combined with cool temperatures.

It was in the mid-40s when the race finally resumed Wednesday after being on hold for 72 hours, 28 minutes, 34 seconds. The race was red-flagged Sunday after 52 laps because of the precipitation that lingered until Sunday morning.

Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski are above the cutline going to Martinsville. Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, Truex and Kurt Busch are the other remaining contenders.

Logano secured his spot in the final four with his win 10 days earlier at Kansas to open the three-race round of eight.

Busch had just enough fuel left to do a burnout on the frontstretch and was a little slow in doing his customary winning bow.

“It's been a long time,” Busch explained about the delayed reaction.

The No. 18 Toyota needed a push from a tow truck to get to Victory Lane.

“I kept getting great leadership and mentoring” from the crew, Busch said of the saving fuel. "It ran out coming in here to do a burnout.”

The 56th career victory for Busch gives him at least one win in every year since 2005, a streak of 16 consecutive seasons. The two-time Cup champion got his fourth Cup win at Texas.

Truex led five times for 53 laps.

