Kyle Busch violated Mexican gun laws on recent vacation

“I apologize for my mistake and appreciate the respect shown by all parties as we resolved the matter. My family and I consider this issue closed.”

A NASCAR spokesperson said Tuesday that Busch informed the sanctioning body of the incident and is not facing any punishment. Busch is in his first season driving for Richard Childress Racing and finished third in Sunday night's debut, a preseason exhibition at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Richard Childress, the team owner of Busch's new car, is an avid hunter and prominent member of the NRA.

Busch was arrested by the National Guard on Jan. 27 after trying to depart Cancun’s international airport. A scan of his luggage at the terminal for private aircraft revealed a .380 caliber pistol with six hollow-point bullets, according to a statement from the Attorney General’s Office.

Busch was brought Jan. 29 before a judge who ruled the arrest was legal and Busch was sentenced Feb. 3, according to the statement.

The next step would be the judge scheduling another hearing to set the details of Busch’s conditional punishment and where he will pay the fine. He could avoid any additional jail time.

Mexico’s constitution guarantees citizens’ right to own a handgun and hunting rifles for self-defense and sport, but there are significant bureaucratic hurdles to obtaining a legally registered handgun and the military is the only legal seller. The country is awash with illegal guns, however, most of which are purchased in the United States and smuggled into Mexico.

Last August, Busch and his family were inside the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis when shots were fired. They were able to safely leave the mall unharmed.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports