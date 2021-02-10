Kyle Busch streaks past Elliott, Blaney to win Busch Clash

Elliott finished second and Blaney was third. The two are close friends off the track and chatted at Blaney's damaged race car after the finish.

“If I'm sorry for trying to win a race, then I'm in the wrong business,” Elliott said. “Obviously, I don’t mean to wreck anybody. I feel like you’ve got to go for it at an event like this.”

Blaney chalked it up to hard racing in the first event since November's season finale.

“Of course he didn't mean to wreck me, but I ended up wrecked,” Blaney said. “I told him, 'If you are going to make a move like that, you better make sure you win the race and don't let the third-place guy win.'”

The Clash has always been the opening event of Speedweeks, which traditionally spans two weekends before the season-opening Daytona 500. NASCAR this year is experimenting with a condensed schedule and all the racing spans six days and concludes with Sunday's big show.

This year's running was the first time on Daytona's road course, a plan announced before the 2020 season began. NASCAR moved from the traditional oval to answer fans' calls for more variety on the schedule, and figured it would be a final race in the current car before the Next Gen model was introduced.

But the Next Gen has been delayed until 2022 because of the pandemic, and NASCAR used the Daytona road course in August last year for a points-paying race when it had to alter the schedule to complete the season. Elliott won the inaugural Daytona road course race.

“We were in a position to have a shot at it. We’ll try again Sunday," Elliott said.

Kyle Busch (18) takes the checkered flag to win the NASCAR Daytona Clash auto race Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara