Rublev tops Norrie, makes 6th Slam quarter | US Open updates

Rublev next faces 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal or 24-year-old American Frances Tiafoe, who were scheduled to meet later Monday.

No. 7 Norrie was trying to reach the second Grand Slam quarterfinal of his career — and of this year. He lost in the Wimbledon semifinals to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in July.

1:15 p.m.

Play has resumed between two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova and No. 8 seed Jessica Pegula in Arthur Ashe Stadium after a rain delay of 45 minutes while they waited for the retractable roof to close and the court to be dried.

The fourth-round match was halted in the middle of the third game with the score at 1-all.

Action also returned at Louis Armstrong Stadium between No. 7 Cam Norrie and No. 9 Andrey Rublev after a delay of just under 25 minutes.

Shortly after they picked back up, Rublev closed out the second set for a 6-4, 6-4 lead in their fourth-round contest.

No other courts at Flushing Meadows have a roof, so play is suspended in doubles and junior matches.

12:45 p.m.

Rain is delaying play in all matches at Flushing Meadows — even in the two arenas with retractable roofs, Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium.

The courts were not covered when a little drizzle became a heavy downpour.

The match in Ashe between two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova and No. 8 seed Jessica Pegula was in the middle of the third game with the score at 1-all.

The match in Armstrong between No. 7 Cam Norrie and No. 9 Andrey Rublev was in the third set with Rublev up a set and a break at 6-4, 4-3.

11:15 a.m.

Play has started on Day 8 at Flushing Meadows, with No. 7 seed Cam Norrie facing No. 9 Andrey Rublev in Louis Armstrong Stadium for a quarterfinal berth.

The winner of that matchup will face 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal or 24-year-old American Frances Tiafoe, who are scheduled to play in Arthur Ashe Stadium later Monday.

After a string of upsets, and Serena Williams’ loss in what is expected to be her final match, left no past U.S. Open women’s champions in the field, all eyes are now on No. 1 Iga Swiatek. The two-time French Open champion will try to make the U.S. Open quarterfinals for the first time when she plays unseeded Jule Niemeier.

The Ashe program begins at noon with two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova taking on the highest-ranked American woman, Jessica Pegula.

Combined Shape Caption Cameron Norrie, of Great Britain, returns to Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Combined Shape Caption Cameron Norrie, of Great Britain, returns to Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

