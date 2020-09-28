Kurt Busch ends 0-for-21 skid to finally win at home track

Busch happened to be the leader during a a round of green flag pit stops interrupted with 32 laps remaining by just the fifth caution of the race. It cycled him to the lead for the ensuing restart and he had an incredible jump to control the front.

Busch did it two more times, including a final restart in overtime, to deny the challengers any shot at catching him.

Matt DiBenedetto, eliminated from the playoffs last weekend, finished second in a Ford for Wood Brothers Racing in his best finish of the season. Denny Hamlin, who dominated the race until the cautions jumbled the finish, rallied to third in a Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Martin Truex Jr., another Gibbs driver, was fourth and followed by Alex Bowman and Kyle Busch, who is still seeking his first Cup win of the season.

Kyle Busch, Clint Bowyer, Aric Almirola and Austin Dillon are all below the cutline with two races remaining in the second round. NASCAR races next weekend at Talladega Superspeedway and then closes this round at Charlotte Motor Speedway on the hybrid “roval” road course-oval.

Alex Bowman drives during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken) Credit: Isaac Brekken Credit: Isaac Brekken

Chase Elliott pits during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken) Credit: Isaac Brekken Credit: Isaac Brekken