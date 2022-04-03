Kupcho takes 6-shot lead into Mission Hills major finale

Tavatanakit appeared to be in position to cut into the lead on the par-5 11th when she hit her 256-yard second to 6 feet, with Kupcho in the left greenside bunker in two. But Tavatanakit missed the eagle putt and Kupcho got up-and-down for birdie, holing a 6-footer to match Tavatanakit.

Both players bogeyed the par-4 13th, and Kupcho stretched the lead to seven on the par-3 17th when she made a 10-foot birdie putt and Tavatanakit dropped a shot. Tavatanakit got one back with a birdie on the par-5 18th.

Kupcho broke the 54-hole record of 14 under set by Pernilla Lindberg in 2018 and matched by Tavatanakit last year. Dottie Pepper set the 72-hole mark of 19-under 269 in 1999.

Jessica Korda was third at 9 under after a 67.

“They’re baking out these greens, so it’s really tough and you got to keep figuring out where to land it and how much it might roll out," Korda said. "It’s playing a pretty big factor, especially on some of these pins.”

Annie Park shot a 73 to fall to 7 under.

Lexi Thompson, the 2014 champion, had a 71 match Brooke Henderson (67), Hannah Green (68), Gabriela Ruffels (71), Hyo Joo Kim (73) and Nanna Koerstz Madsen (72) at 6 under.

“Score-wise, obviously, I have to shoot like lights out, but honestly just overall enjoying every single step of being the last round out here,” Thompson said. “Hopefully, they can get another event out here.”

Koerstz Madsen has a playoff victory and loss in her last two starts, beating Xiyu Lin three weeks ago in Thailand to become the first Danish winner in LPGA Tour history and losing to Atthaya Thitikul last week in Carlsbad.

Second-round leader Hinako Shibuno had a 77 to drop 12 strokes back.

Top-ranked Jin Young Ko, the 2019 winner, was even par after a 74.

Brooke Seay, the Stanford junior who turned down a spot at Augusta to play the final event at Mission Hills, was the only one of the four amateurs in the field to make the cut. She was 1 over after a 75.

