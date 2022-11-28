Kudus scores 2, Ghana beats South Korea 3-2 at World Cup

South Korea coach Paulo Bento was handed a red card in the moments following the match after a heated exchange with a referee.

Ghana scored a pair of goals in a strong performance in the opener but fell in the end to their Cristiano Ronaldo-led opponents 3-2.South Korea played to a 0-0 draw in its opener with Uruguay. The team was making its sixth straight World Cup appearance.

Ghana became the third African nation to make it to the World Cup quarterfinals at the 2010 tournament. Black Stars captain Andre Ayew was also on that squad. No African team has reached the World Cup semifinals.

Known for its controlled possession, South Korea dominated the first 20 minutes. Ghana broke through in the 24th when Salisu scored in a scramble in front of the net off a free kick. After a spirited celebration encircled by his teammates, Salisu nervously crouched on the field while the goal was confirmed by video review.

Kudus, a 22-year-old midfielder for Ajax, doubled the lead with a header off a long cross from Jordan Ayew, despite the desperate efforts of defender Kim Jin-su.

Cho did a knee slide in front of South Korea’s bench and was dogpiled by his teammates after his first goal in the 58th minute. His second came in the 61st.

Ghana wraps up Group H on Friday against Uruguay, while the South Koreans play Portugal.

