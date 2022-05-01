Krueger, ex-Texas congressman and diplomat, dies at 86

Krueger returned to elective politics when he won a seat on the Texas Railroad Commission in 1990. He served from January 1991 until Texas Gov. Ann Richards tapped him to complete Lloyd Bentsen's unexpired U.S. Senate term in January 1993 when Bentsen left to become President Bill Clinton's Treasury secretary. However, Krueger lost to Republican Kay Baily Hutchison in a June 1993 special election.

Krueger returned to diplomacy when Clinton named him U.S. ambassador to Burundi in 1994. The eastern African country was embroiled in civil strife at the time. Krueger had to be airlifted when his convoy was attacked by unidentified gunmen in June 1995, killing one convoy member and injuring several others, and was recalled from the post for his safety.

Krueger was U.S. ambassador to Botswana in 1996-99 and a special U.S. representative to the 14-nation Southern African Development Community in 1998-2000. He then returned to academia as a visiting fellow at Merton College, Oxford, and continued his academic pursuits until his 2017 retirement from a lectureship position at Texas Tech University.

Combined Shape Caption FILE - U.S. Ambassador Bob Krueger visits children and adults in a refugee camp in Burundi in September 1994. Krueger, who followed two U.S. House terms with a brief interim appointment to the Senate before launching a sometimes-hazardous diplomatic career, has died at age 86. A family statement to the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung said he died Saturday, April 30, 2022 in his New Braunfels, Texas home after suffering congestive heart failure. (Judy Walgren/The Dallas Morning News via AP, File) Credit: Judy Walgren