journal-news logo
X

Kremlin wall 'tooth' broken by collapsing scaffolding

Workers talk as a dovetail-shaped tooth on top of the Kremlin wall was broken in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. One of the dovetail-shaped teeth decorating the Kremlin wall was broken by scaffolding that collapsed due to strong winds in Moscow. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Caption
Workers talk as a dovetail-shaped tooth on top of the Kremlin wall was broken in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. One of the dovetail-shaped teeth decorating the Kremlin wall was broken by scaffolding that collapsed due to strong winds in Moscow. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

Credit: Pavel Golovkin

Credit: Pavel Golovkin

Nation & World
Updated 15 minutes ago
Falling scaffolding has broken off one of the “teeth” on the top of the Kremlin wall, prompting Russian authorities to seal off Red Square

MOSCOW (AP) — Falling scaffolding broke off one of the “teeth” on the top of the Kremlin wall on Friday, prompting Russian authorities to seal off Red Square.

A gust of wind brought down the scaffolding, which was being used to repair a section of the Kremlin wall near Soviet founder Vladimir Lenin's tomb on Red Square, breaking one of the 1,045 two-horned teeth shaped like dovetails.

Videos of the incident showed the scaffolding topping a long section of the Kremlin wall between the Spasskaya Tower and Lenin's tomb raised by wind and thrown down the wall as crowds swarming Red Square watched in bewilderment.

The Federal Bodyguard Service, or FSO, a state security agency in charge of protecting top officials and securing the Kremlin and other government buildings and facilities, said nobody was hurt.

The authorities quickly closed Red Square and dispatched construction workers to collect the rubble.

The renovation works are part of an effort to repair the Kremlin wall that has been going on for several years.

The wall, featuring 20 ornate towers, was built by Italian architects in the late 15th century.

People cross a street after a dovetail-shaped tooth on top of the Kremlin wall was broken, center, in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. One of the dovetail-shaped teeth decorating the Kremlin wall was broken by scaffolding that collapsed due to strong winds in Moscow. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Caption
People cross a street after a dovetail-shaped tooth on top of the Kremlin wall was broken, center, in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. One of the dovetail-shaped teeth decorating the Kremlin wall was broken by scaffolding that collapsed due to strong winds in Moscow. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

Credit: Pavel Golovkin

Credit: Pavel Golovkin

A cathedral cross is seen behind as a dovetail-shaped tooth on top of the Kremlin wall was broken in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. One of the dovetail-shaped teeth decorating the Kremlin wall was broken by scaffolding that collapsed due to strong winds in Moscow. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Caption
A cathedral cross is seen behind as a dovetail-shaped tooth on top of the Kremlin wall was broken in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. One of the dovetail-shaped teeth decorating the Kremlin wall was broken by scaffolding that collapsed due to strong winds in Moscow. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

Credit: Pavel Golovkin

Credit: Pavel Golovkin

People cross a street after a dovetail-shaped tooth on top of the Kremlin wall was broken, center right, with the Ivan the Great Bell Tower, left, in the background, in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. One of the dovetail-shaped teeth decorating the Kremlin wall was broken by scaffolding that collapsed due to strong winds in Moscow. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Caption
People cross a street after a dovetail-shaped tooth on top of the Kremlin wall was broken, center right, with the Ivan the Great Bell Tower, left, in the background, in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. One of the dovetail-shaped teeth decorating the Kremlin wall was broken by scaffolding that collapsed due to strong winds in Moscow. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

Credit: Pavel Golovkin

Credit: Pavel Golovkin

The Ivan the Great Bell Tower is seen behind as dovetail-shaped tooth on top of the Kremlin wall is broken, right, in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. One of the dovetail-shaped teeth decorating the Kremlin wall was broken by scaffolding that collapsed due to strong winds in Moscow. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Caption
The Ivan the Great Bell Tower is seen behind as dovetail-shaped tooth on top of the Kremlin wall is broken, right, in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. One of the dovetail-shaped teeth decorating the Kremlin wall was broken by scaffolding that collapsed due to strong winds in Moscow. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

Credit: Pavel Golovkin

Credit: Pavel Golovkin

In Other News
1
Caro exhibit 'Turn the Page' is a window into his world
2
Alec Baldwin fired prop gun on set, killing cinematographer
3
Bosnian Serb police drill seen as separatist 'provocation'
4
Stock tied to Trump's new media venture soars again
5
Minneapolis officer charged in pursuit that killed motorist
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top