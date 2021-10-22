Kremlin wall 'tooth' broken by collapsing scaffolding

A gust of wind brought down the scaffolding, which was being used to repair a section of the Kremlin wall near Soviet founder Vladimir Lenin's tomb on Red Square, breaking one of the 1,045 two-horned teeth shaped like dovetails.

Videos of the incident showed the scaffolding topping a long section of the Kremlin wall between the Spasskaya Tower and Lenin's tomb raised by wind and thrown down the wall as crowds swarming Red Square watched in bewilderment.