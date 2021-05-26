journal-news logo
Kremlin tempers expectations for Putin-Biden summit in June

FILE - In this March 10, 2011, file photo, then Vice President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia. The White House and the Kremlin are working to arrange a summit between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Switzerland in June. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
FILE - In this March 10, 2011, file photo, then Vice President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia. The White House and the Kremlin are working to arrange a summit between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Switzerland in June. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Nation & World | 1 hour ago
By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, Associated Press
The Kremlin is seeking to temper expectations for next month’s summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden but noted the meeting’s significance amid soaring tensions between their countries

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin sought Wednesday to temper expectations for next month's summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden but noted the meeting's importance amid soaring tensions between their countries.

Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned against anticipating a “reset” after the June 16 summit in Geneva, emphasizing that differences between Moscow and Washington run too deep.

“It's obvious that the negative potential that has accumulated in our bilateral relations has some inertia,” Peskov said during a conference call with reporters. “So it's hard to expect that it would be possible to reach understanding on deep disagreements during just one first meeting.”

Russia's ties with the United States and its allies have sunk to post-Cold War lows over Russia's 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea, its' support for separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine, Moscow's interference with elections, hacking attacks and other irritants. The Kremlin has denied wrongdoing and denounced Western sanctions as an attempt to constrain Russia's development.

“I would caution against having excessive expectations regarding results of the meeting, but proceed from the assumption that the event is very important in practical terms,” Peskov said. “It would be wrong to downplay the importance of the meeting.”

The summit in Geneva will wrap up Biden’s first international trip as president, following his visit to Britain for a meeting of Group of Seven leaders and a NATO summit in Brussels.

The agenda is expected to include arms control, the situation in Ukraine, this week’s forced diversion of a Lithuania-bound flight by Russian-ally Belarus, efforts by both nations to stem the coronavirus pandemic and more.

The White House also is setting low expectations for the meeting, making it clear the Geneva summit isn’t likely to yield any major breakthroughs.

The Biden administration has repeatedly said it is seeking a “stable and predictable” relationship with Moscow. At the same time, it has called out Putin on allegations that the Russians interfered in last year’s U.S. presidential election and that the Kremlin was behind the massive SolarWinds hacking campaign that targeted at least nine U.S. agencies.

FILE - In this March 10, 2011 file photo, then Vice President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia. The White House and the Kremlin are working to arrange a summit between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Switzerland in June. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is meeting with his Russian counterpart in the proposed host city of Geneva this week to finalize details. (RIA Novosti, Alexei Druzhinin/Pool via AP, file)
FILE - In this March 10, 2011 file photo, then Vice President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia. The White House and the Kremlin are working to arrange a summit between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Switzerland in June. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is meeting with his Russian counterpart in the proposed host city of Geneva this week to finalize details. (RIA Novosti, Alexei Druzhinin/Pool via AP, file)

Credit: Alexei Druzhinin

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of Pobeda (Victory) organising committee via teleconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Russian President Vladimir Putin alleged Thursday that some of the country's foreign foes dream about biting off pieces of the country's vast territory, warning that Moscow would "knock their teeth out" if they ever try. (Sergei Ilyin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of Pobeda (Victory) organising committee via teleconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Russian President Vladimir Putin alleged Thursday that some of the country's foreign foes dream about biting off pieces of the country's vast territory, warning that Moscow would "knock their teeth out" if they ever try. (Sergei Ilyin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Sergei Ilyin

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with a cabinet members and high range military officials in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (Sergei Ilyin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with a cabinet members and high range military officials in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (Sergei Ilyin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Sergei Ilyin

