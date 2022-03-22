Kremlin foe Navalny faces lengthy prison term in new trial

A court is expected to announce a verdict on Tuesday. Navalny, who is serving 2 1/2 years in a penal colony east of Moscow, has been charged with fraud and contempt of court. The prosecution accuses him of embezzling money that he and his foundation raised over the years and of insulting a judge during a previous trial. Navalny has rejected the allegations as politically motivated.

The prosecution has asked for 13 years in a maximum security prison for the anti-corruption crusader and a 1.2 million-ruble (roughly $10,700) fine. It wasn’t immediately clear if Navalny is expected to serve this sentence concurrently with his current one or on top of it. The judge started reading out the verdict on Tuesday morning.