Kreider scores late, Rangers edge Pens 5-3 to force Game 7

For most of the early going in Game 6, it seemed the Penguins would find a way to advance without him.

The Penguins throttled Shesterkin in Games 3 and 4, ending his night early in relatively easy wins. The chants of “IIIIIIGOOORRRRR” started before the opening puck dropped, and the roars only grew more incessant after Pittsburgh scored twice in the first period to take a quick lead.

Carter used his 6-foot-3 frame to stretch for a backhand tap in front of the net that slipped by Shesterkin 14:12 into the first, the 18-year veteran's eight goals in 12 career playoff games since joining Pittsburgh at the 2021 trade deadline.

Rust, as close to a “closer” as there is for the Penguins then made it 2-0 just over 90 seconds later when he blasted home a one-timer off a cross-ice feed from Jake Guentzel. The score marked the 11th goal for Rust in a clinching or elimination game since making his postseason debut in 2016.

Pittsburgh, however, has struggled at times to maintain momentum after building a multiple-goal advantage. A three-goal lead disappeared in Game 3, though the Penguins recovered to win going away. A two-goal lead vanished in New York in Game 5.

It was much of the same in Game 6. This time, it was Zibanejad who led the charge. He scored twice in a span of 76 seconds to tie things up. The first came just 5 seconds after Pittsburgh's Evan Rodrigues was called for roughing New York's Ryan Lindgren after taking exception to a hit along the boards. Zibanejad blasted home a one-timer from the right circle to give New York a much-needed jolt.

Zibanejad then pulled the Rangers even 1:16 later with another laser, this one from just above the right circle. Kreider gave the Rangers the lead 13:48 into the second by jamming home a rebound off a shot by Zibanejad, with Shesterkin also getting an assist on the play.

Just as they did in Game 5, the Penguins responded as Malkin extended his stick to intercept a pass at the Pittsburgh blue line. The Russian star then beat New York defenseman K'Andre Miller to the puck before flicking a wrist shot by Shesterkin for his 68th career playoff goal.

This one set up another taut finish in a series that began with a triple-overtime classic in Game 1 and is now set up for a memorable deciding game back at the Garden.

Caption New York Rangers' Mika Zibanejad (93) returns to the bench after scoring the first of his two goals against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Pittsburgh, Friday, May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Caption New York Rangers' Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates with Chris Kreider (20) after scoring for the second time against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Pittsburgh, Friday, May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Caption New York Rangers' Chris Kreider (20) returns to the bench after scoring against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Pittsburgh, Friday, May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Caption New York Rangers' Chris Kreider (20) returns to the bench after scoring against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Pittsburgh, Friday, May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Caption Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin (71) celebrates his goal against the New York Rangers during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Pittsburgh, Friday, May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Caption New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin collects himself after giving up a goal to Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Pittsburgh, Friday, May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Caption Pittsburgh Penguins' Evan Rodrigues (9) pokes the puck off the stick of New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Pittsburgh, Friday, May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Caption Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Louis Domingue (70) blocks a shot during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the New York Rangers in Pittsburgh, Friday, May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar