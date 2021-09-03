Kraft, former officials settle SEC charges for $62 million

Kraft did not admit or deny the SEC’s findings but agreed to avoid future violations and pay a civil penalty, the SEC said. Pelleissone will pay a civil penalty of $300,000, and Hofmann will pay a $100,000 fine and be barred from serving as an officer or director of a public company for five years, the agency said.

Anita Bandy, the associate director of the SEC’s enforcement division, said misleading contracts results in “millions in bogus cost savings” and hurt investors when the company restated financial results.

In 2019, Kraft restated results covering nearly three years and disclosed that it was being investigated by the SEC for misconduct by procurement employees.

The Chicago-based company was formed by a 2015 merger between Kraft Foods and Heinz.