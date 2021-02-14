Kosovo voters choose new parliament amid pandemic

“A lot of challenges lie ahead. But we are hopeful that we are going to have high turnout and a great result for the democracy," Kurti told The Associated Press.

Acting Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti of the center-right Democratic League of Kosovo, LDK, expected “a democracy in which citizens say their word.”

Kurti and Hoti are the two main contenders for the post of prime minister, with pre-election polls favoring Kurti.

Negotiations on normalizing ties with Serbia, which stalled again last year after talks brokered by the U.S. and the European Union, have not figured high on any party’s agenda.

Mask wearing and hand sanitizing was mandatory for voters entering polling stations Sunday. During the campaign, political parties often to respect many virus control measures, including limiting gatherings to no more than 50 people.

The election was scheduled after Kosovo’s Constitutional Court rendered invalid a vote by a convicted lawmaker who helped confirm Hoti’s Cabinet named in June after Kurti was removed as prime minister.

In Serb-dominated northern Kosovo, Belgrade asked Serbs to support the Serb List party. One voting commissioner in northern Mitrovica complained that Serbs were voting two or three times. Central Election Commission head Valdete Daka said prosecutors were investigating.

Kosovo's Serb minority has 10 seats in parliament and 10 other seats belong to other minorities.

The European Union sent monitors to watch the vote.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a decade after a brutal 1998-1999 war between separatist ethnic Albanian rebels and Serb forces. The war ended in June 1999 after a 78-day NATO air campaign drove Serb troops out and a peacekeeping force moved in.

Most Western nations have recognized Kosovo, but Serbia and its allies Russia and China do not. Tensions over Kosovo remain a source of volatility in the Balkans.

A man wearing a protective mask casts his ballot in parliamentary elections in capital Pristina, Kosovo, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Kosovo is holding an early parliamentary election to form a new government amid the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn and stalled negotiations with wartime foe Serbia. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu) Credit: Visar Kryeziu Credit: Visar Kryeziu

Albin Kurti, right, a candidate for prime minister of Vetevendosje (Self-Determination), casts his ballot paper in parliamentary elections in capital Pristina, Kosovo, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Kosovo is holding an early parliamentary election to form a new government amid the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn and stalled negotiations with wartime foe Serbia. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu) Credit: Visar Kryeziu Credit: Visar Kryeziu

An old man arrives at the polling station to cast his ballot in parliamentary elections in capital Pristina, Kosovo on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Kosovo is holding an early parliamentary election to form a new government amid the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn and stalled negotiations with wartime foe Serbia. Some 1.8 million eligible voters on Sunday started to cast their ballots in 2,400 polling stations. They're electing 120 lawmakers among more than 1,000 candidates from 28 political groupings.(AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu) Credit: Visar Kryeziu Credit: Visar Kryeziu

In this handout photo provided by Kosovo Government, Avdullah Hoti, candidate for prime minister of Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) casts his ballot paper in parliamentary elections in capital Pristina, Kosovo on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Kosovo is holding an early parliamentary election to form a new government amid the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn and stalled negotiations with wartime foe Serbia. Some 1.8 million eligible voters on Sunday started to cast their ballots in 2,400 polling stations. They're electing 120 lawmakers among more than 1,000 candidates from 28 political groupings.(Kosovo Government via AP) Credit: Ermal Meta Credit: Ermal Meta

An election worker brings food to a polling station in parliamentary elections in capital Pristina, Kosovo on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Kosovo is holding an early parliamentary election to form a new government amid the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn and stalled negotiations with wartime foe Serbia. Some 1.8 million eligible voters on Sunday started to cast their ballots in 2,400 polling stations. They're electing 120 lawmakers among more than 1,000 candidates from 28 political groupings.(AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu) Credit: Visar Kryeziu Credit: Visar Kryeziu

A woman wearing a protective mask casts her vote in parliamentary elections in capital Pristina, Kosovo, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Kosovo is holding an early parliamentary election to form a new government amid the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn and stalled negotiations with wartime foe Serbia. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu) Credit: Visar Kryeziu Credit: Visar Kryeziu

Supporter of VETEVENDOSJE (Self-Determination) political party holds a slogan reading in Albanian " All and Straight" during the closing electoral rally in capital Pristina on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. Kosovo holds an early general election upcoming Sunday and the next government will face challenges including pandemic economic recovery, reducing unemployment and fighting organized crime.(AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu) Credit: Visar Kryeziu Credit: Visar Kryeziu

Ramush Haradinaj, candidate for the president of Alliance for the Future of Kosovo (AAK) holds a speech at the closing electoral rally in capital Pristina on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.Political parties are holding the last rallies ahead of an early general election Sunday trying to attract more voters amid the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn and stalled negotiations with wartime foe Serbia.(AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu) Credit: Visar Kryeziu Credit: Visar Kryeziu

Pedestrians walks past electoral posters in capital Pristina on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, before Kosovo holds an early general election Sunday in which contenders face challenges including pandemic economic recovery and dialogue over normalizing ties with Serbia. Reducing unemployment and fighting organized crime and corruption remain the biggest challenges facing the next government. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu) Credit: Visar Kryeziu Credit: Visar Kryeziu

A couple arrives at a polling station to vote in parliamentary elections in capital Pristina, Kosovo on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Kosovo's people defied freezing weather to hold Sunday an early parliamentary election to form a new government amid the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn and stalled negotiations with wartime foe Serbia. (AP Photo/ Visar Kryeziu) Credit: Visar Kryeziu Credit: Visar Kryeziu