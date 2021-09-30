Kosovo, Serbia reach deal to deescalate border tensions

The NATO-led peacekeeping mission in Kosovo, or KFOR, will be deployed to the border “to maintain a safe and secure environment and the freedom of movement,” the agreement says.

KFOR, with around 4,000 troops from 28 countries, is led by NATO but is supported by the United Nations, the European Union and others. Its aim is to stave off lingering ethnic tensions between majority Kosovo Albanians and minority Kosovo Serbs after Kosovo broke away and became independent from Serbia in 2008.

Serbia, supported by its allies Russia and China, doesn't recognize the statehood of its former province which is recognized by the United States and most of the West.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who was on a tour of the Balkan region, welcomed the deal between Kosovo and Serbia.

“It’s good for the whole region,” she said. “The dialogue now needs to continue.”

The agreement also said that instead of removing license plates and issuing temporary ones, both Serbia and Kosovo will introduce stickers that will be put over the existing car registrations, adding that this is a temporary measure until a permanent solution is found.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he is “personally very happy” about the deal that “preserves peace in the region.”