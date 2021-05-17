Kosovo, Serbia clash over Balkan border issues at summit

Kosovo “did not want to talk about the U.N. at any price … for us to accept anything like that is absolutely impossible,” he said.

In her speech at the summit, Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani said she wants to be “loud and clear: The Republic of Kosovo as a sovereign and independent country is a permanent project.”

“There is nothing and no one that can reverse this reality. Dangerous adventures on border changes should be resolutely rejected by all of us, if we truly desire peace and stability in our region,” she said.

The clash at the summit came several weeks after the publishing of a document allegedly drafted by the Slovenia's populist Prime Minister Janez Jansa, which proposed border changes across the Western Balkans. That is something highly controversial, because such attempts to forcefully change borders between former Yugoslav nations triggered the worst carnage in Europe since World War II.

Jansa reluctantly denied that he was the author of the document handed over to the EU that triggered the political storm. The alleged “non-paper” was reportedly intended to settle lingering ethnic tensions by forming nearly ethnically pure states and thus help the Western Balkan nations in their long-term goal of joining the 27-nation European Union.

The summit's hosts, Slovenian President Borut Pahor and Croatian President Zoran Milanovic, said a “compromise” wording was adopted in a joint statement by the participants that reaffirmed their commitment to EU enlargement.

“There were many differences, voices were raised,” Pahor said. “But in the end we signed a document with which I’m very happy.”

The meeting, marking the 10th anniversary of the initiative, was attended by the leaders of Slovenia, Croatia, Albania, Montenegro, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Serbia and Bosnia.

The in-person gathering was postponed twice last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dusan Stojanovic and Jovana Gec in Belgrade, Serbia, and Llazar Semini in Tirana, Albania contributed.

Slovenia's President Borut Pahor, left, welcomes Albania's President Ilir Meta at the Brdo-Brijuni summit, in Brdo, Slovenia, Monday, May 17, 2021. The Brdo-Brijuni Process summit had originally been planned for last year, to coincide with the 10th anniversary of the initiative, but had been postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic) Credit: Darko Bandic Credit: Darko Bandic

Albania's President Ilir Meta, left, arrives at the Brdo-Brijuni summit, in Brdo, Slovenia, Monday, May 17, 2021. The Brdo-Brijuni Process summit had originally been planned for last year, to coincide with the 10th anniversary of the initiative, but had been postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic) Credit: Darko Bandic Credit: Darko Bandic

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic, left, and Slovenia's President Borut Pahor, right, pose for cameras with Montenegro's President Milo Djukanovic at the Brdo-Brijuni summit, in Brdo, Slovenia, Monday, May 17, 2021. The Brdo-Brijuni Process summit had originally been planned for last year, to coincide with the 10th anniversary of the initiative, but had been postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic) Credit: Darko Bandic Credit: Darko Bandic

Slovenia's President Borut Pahor, left, welcomes Montenegro's President Milo Djukanovic at the Brdo-Brijuni summit, in Brdo, Slovenia, Monday, May 17, 2021. The Brdo-Brijuni Process summit had originally been planned for last year, to coincide with the 10th anniversary of the initiative, but had been postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic) Credit: Darko Bandic Credit: Darko Bandic

Slovenia's President Borut Pahor, left, welcomes Milorad Dodik, member of Bosnian Presidency, at the Brdo-Brijuni summit, in Brdo, Slovenia, Monday, May 17, 2021. The Brdo-Brijuni Process summit had originally been planned for last year, to coincide with the 10th anniversary of the initiative, but had been postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic) Credit: Darko Bandic Credit: Darko Bandic

Slovenia's President Borut Pahor, left, welcomes his Northern Macedonian counterpart Stevo Pendarovski at the Brdo-Brijuni summit, in Brdo, Slovenia, Monday, May 17, 2021. The Brdo-Brijuni Process summit had originally been planned for last year, to coincide with the 10th anniversary of the initiative, but had been postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic) Credit: Darko Bandic Credit: Darko Bandic