Kosovo minister resigns after election bribery allegations

Final results showed that the left-wing Self-Determination Movement, or Vetevendosje!, led by Albin Kurti won 58 seats in the 120-seat Parliament.

Kurti has said he will ask for the seats from the country’s non-Serb minority to set up his Cabinet, and not the AAK.

Kosovo has always held early elections since declaring independence from Serbia in 2008, with no prime minister since then holding office for a full four-year term.

Kosovo's independence came a decade after a brutal 1998-1999 war between separatist ethnic Albanian rebels and Serb forces, which ended after a 78-day NATO air campaign that drove Serb troops out and a peacekeeping force moved in.

Most Western nations have recognized Kosovo, but not Serbia and its allies Russia and China.