Kosovo gets new president, its second female leader

Osmani-Sadriu was the top vote-getter in that election.

As president, she will have largely a ceremonial post as the head of state. But she also has a leading position in foreign policy and is the commander of the armed forces.

Resuming normalization talks with former war foe Serbia is a priority in her list, even though the government of Prime Minister Albin Kurti has said it's not high in its key goals.

Kosovo became independent in 2008 after NATO intervened in 1999 to stop then-Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic’s bloody crackdown on Albanian independence fighters’ insurrection. It is recognized by more than 100 countries but not by Serbia or Serbian allies like Russia and China.

Kosovo newly elected president Vjosa Osmani Sadriu is sworn-in after being elected in capital Pristina, Kosovo on Sunday, April 4, 2021. Lawmakers in Kosovo elected and swore in a new president Sunday for a five-year term, the Balkan nation's second female leader in the post-war period. The 120-seat parliament, which convened in an extraordinary session for two days, gave 71 votes for Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, the former parliament speaker, in the third round of voting, while 11 votes were invalid. (AP Photo/STR) Credit: STR Credit: STR

