Kosovo commemorates 98 slain in Rezalle massacre in 1999

“That massacre is a testimony of Serbia’s genocide in Kosovo,” said Kurti.

A bloody 1998-1999 conflict between Serbia and ethnic Albanian separatists in Kosovo, then a Serbian province, left more than 12,000 dead and about 1,600 people still missing. NATO’s intervention in the form of a bombing campaign on Serbia ended the war.

Kosovar Speaker Glauk Konjufca called on Serbia to hand over the remains of hundreds of other slain ethnic Albanians who are “kept hidden in military polygons.”

“We shall not stop until Serbia is held accountable for the committed genocide and all the criminals of the Rezalle massacre and other massacres in Kosovo are punished,” said Konjufca.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a move recognized by the United States and most EU nations. Serbia has refused to recognize Kosovo as separate nation after 11 years of EU-brokered negotiations.