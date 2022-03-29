Kosovo Albanian indicted for 1999 war crimes

The special prosecutor’s office accused the resident of Belgrade, Serbia - identified only by the initials M.A. - of “war crimes against the civilian population,” according to a statement.

A 12-month investigation indicated that in March 28, 1999, the suspect was a member of Serb police and military units that executed 130 civilians in Izbice, 80 kilometers (55 miles) west of the capital, Pristina. Twelve of the civilians survived.