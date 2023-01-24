Korda stops; Khachanov into 1st Australian Open semifinal

Korda’s wrist first bothered him during a tune-up tournament in Adelaide earlier this month, but he said it seemed to be fine over the past two weeks until Tuesday.

“I kind of felt that spot that I was feeling before,” Korda said. “Some forehands, I couldn’t even hold the racket. Volleying was almost impossible for me. So it was a little tough.”

Earlier Tuesday, reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina reached her first semifinal at Melbourne Park, beating 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 6-4 in a match delayed for about 20 minutes in the first set while the main stadium's retractable roof was shut because of rain.

Rybakina, who hit 11 aces to take her tournament-leading total to 35, will play Jessica Pegula or Victoria Azarenka next.

“I got all the experience at Wimbledon, and it’s helping me now this time, here in Australia, and I know what to expect,” said No. 22 seed Rybakina, who was born in Moscow but has represented Kazakhstan since 2018 because it offered to fund her tennis career. “For sure, it’s just easier in this case.”

Khachanov will face either No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece or unseeded Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic for a berth in the men's final. Tsitsipas and Lehecka were scheduled to play their quarterfinal Tuesday night.

Korda, who was seeded 29th, upset 2021 U.S. Open champion and two-time Australian Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev in the third round, then made it past No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz in five sets in the fourth round.

The younger Korda was one of three 20-something American men to get to the quarterfinals this time, the most for the country at the Australian Open since 2000. The other two, Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul, meet for a berth in the semifinals on Wednesday.

None of the three ever had been to the final eight at a major tournament.

“There is a lot of positives. I mean, way more positives than even negatives. Today was tough, but hopefully it’s nothing serious and I can take care of it so I don’t have it in the future,” Korda said, referring to his wrist. “I’m going to go forward with my head high and keep working.”

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

