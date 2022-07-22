Korda finishes birdie-eagle, leads Evian during 2nd round

This is Korda's fifth event since returning to competitive action after more than four months out because of surgery on a blood clot on her arm. She has had three top-10s in that little stretch and looks in good shape to win her second major title, after the Women's PGA Championship last year.

She was No. 1 in the world when she stopped playing, and now is No. 3.

So, what now for Korda after setting a fierce pace at the fourth major championship of the year?

“A nap,” she said with a smile.

The nearest challenger to Korda after the morning wave was Hyo Joo Kim, who shot 66 and was 8 under — three off the lead.

First-round leader Ayaka Furue shot 72, nine strokes worse than Thursday, and was a further shot back.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports