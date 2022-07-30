BreakingNews
Clearcreek Twp. police officer shot in face discharged from rehab unit
journal-news logo
X

Ko and Boutier lead Women's Scottish Open by 1 shot

Nation & World
Updated 16 minutes ago
Lydia Ko has been joined by Celine Boutier at the top of the leaderboard after day three of the Women’s Scottish Open

IRVINE, Scotland (AP) — Lydia Ko was joined by Celine Boutier at the top of the leaderboard after day three of the Women’s Scottish Open on Saturday.

France's Boutier shot a 5-under-par 67 — five birdies on the front nine — to make up four shots on the New Zealander, who could manage only a 1-under 71.

“I really like links golf and playing in windy conditions. I feel like my ball flight is pretty low and so I never really have trouble keeping it down which is an advantage here because the ball doesn’t get affected as much," Boutier said. "And I had some good memories of playing well in the past so that’s always helpful.”

Ko offset three bogeys with a birdie finish at Dundonald Links.

“My irons were not as sharp so I don’t think I set myself up for as many easier kind of 15 feet and birdie opportunities,” she said. ”I know it wasn’t the best golf I’ve played, but I was able to scramble around. I don’t think it was as bad as I think, and I think because I had two really low rounds it makes me compare more to the past couple days."

Canada's Maude-Aimee Leblanc started and finished with birdies for a 66 which lifted her to second place alongside Germany's Leonie Harm on 14 under, one shot off the lead.

Eun-Hee Ji of South Korea (70) and Lilia Vu of the United States (71) were two off the lead going into the last round.

No. 1-ranked Jin Young Ko was at 1 under overall, and defending champion Ryann O'Toole at 4 under.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation
2
Some Appalachia residents begin cleanup after deadly floods
3
Yankees' Aaron Judge 2nd fastest to 200 career home runs
4
Arrest of prominent Guatemalan journalist draws condemnation
5
Red Cross struggles to see prison where Ukrainian POWS died
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top