Knox's last-second layup lifts Alabama State over Saint Francis 70-68 in First Four

Saint Francis, which lost its season opener at Dayton, made an unlikely return to the same arena as the 19th team to enter the NCAA Tournament with a losing record. Those teams are now 0-19.

Juan Cranford Jr., playing in his hometown, led Saint Francis with 18 points. Valentino Pinedo had 17 for the Red Flash (16-18), who led by as many as nine.

Alabama State (20-15) was making its fifth NCAA Tournament appearance.

Saint Francis shot 59% and went 6 of 12 from 3-point range to take a 39-34 lead into halftime.

Micah Octave's steal and dunk put Alabama State ahead by four with 1:36 left. But the Red Flashes tied the score at 68 on Chris Moncrief's 3-pointer with 40 seconds remaining.

