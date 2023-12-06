'Know My Name' author Chanel Miller has written a children's book, 'Magnolia Wu Unfolds It'

“I crafted these characters because I was longing to move freely through the world with fearless curiosity, to refocus on life’s funny little miraculous moments," Miller said in a statement. "I was craving joy and they helped me find it.“

The book will feature Miller's black and white drawings.

Miller was first known to the public as “Emily Doe,” the anonymous victim of sexual assault whose widely read impact statement came out on the day in 2016 that her convicted attacker, Stanford University student Brock Turner, was sentenced to prison.

By 2019, she had revealed her name and completed her memoir, which won the National Book Critic Circle Award among other honors.