Knights top Winnipeg 4-1, advance to second round

Leading 1-0 after one period, the Golden Knights opened the floodgates with three second-period goals.

Stone, 42 seconds in, gathered a bouncing puck and ripped a wrist shot from the slot to double Vegas’ lead, 2-0.

Next, Karlsson finished Michael Amadio’s backhand pass between two Jets with a one-timer from the doorstep.

Stephenson grabbed his second goal of the game when he snapped a one-timer from the left circle during a power play midway through the second period.

Teams that hold a 3-1 lead in a best-of-seven series now hold a series record of 300-31 (.906).

ROSTER UPDATES: Nikolaj Ehlers, Karson Kuhlman and Kyle Capobianco made their 2023 Stanley Cup Playoff debuts for the Jets on Thursday night. Vegas was without Shea Theodore, Phil Kessel and Brayden McNabb, as all three sat out. Meanwhile, Vegas D Ben Hutton, 30, appeared in his first career Stanley Cup Playoff game.

CHAN, TO THE MAX: Stephenson recorded multiple points in each of Vegas’ last four games, joining former Golden Knight Max Pacioretty as the only players in franchise history to have a streak of four or more contests.

STONE COLD: After missing 39 games during the regular season, due to his second back surgery in less than a year, Stone made quite a return to the lineup. The 30-year-old registered two three-point games in the opening-round series. He previously had two games with at least three points in his playoff career. __

