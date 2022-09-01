BreakingNews
Middletown police investigating armed robbery
Knight sets points record in US win at women's hockey worlds

Goalkeeper Aniko Nemeth of Hungary in action with Hilary Knight of the United States during The IIHF World Championship Woman's ice hockey match between The United States and Hungary in Herning, Denmark, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

52 minutes ago
United States forward Hilary Knight broke the record for career points at the women’s hockey world championship with a goal and an assist as the Americans overpowered Hungary 12-1 in the quarterfinals

HERNING, Denmark (AP) — United States forward Hilary Knight broke the record for career points at the women's hockey world championship with a goal and an assist Thursday as the Americans overpowered Hungary 12-1 in the quarterfinals.

The 33-year-old Knight has a total of 87 points from 12 appearances at the worlds, surpassing Canadian forward Hayley Wickenheiser’s previous mark of 86.

Knight also has the record for goals in the tournament with 51.

Hannah Bilka and Taylor Heise both had a hat trick for the U.S., which only led 1-0 after the first period but scored nine goals in the second.

Amanda Kessel had five assists.

Defending champion Canada was playing Sweden later for a place in the semifinals. Switzerland beat Japan 2-1 after a shootout in the first quarterfinal.

Hilary Knight of the United States, number 2, in action with Alexandra Huszak and Taylor Baker of Hungary during The IIHF World Championship Woman's ice hockey match between USA and Hungary in Herning, Denmark, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Bo Amstrup

USA players celebrate after Lee Stecklein scored during The IIHF World Championship Woman's ice hockey match between The United States and Hungary in Herning, Denmark, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Bo Amstrup

Regina Metzler of Hungary in action with Lacey Eden of USA, right, during The IIHF World Championship Woman's ice hockey match between USA and Hungary in Herning, Denmark, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Bo Amstrup

Goalkeeper Nicole Hensley and Lee Stecklein of USA, right, in action with Mira Seregely, left, and Reka Dabasi of Hungary during The IIHF World Championship Woman's ice hockey match between USA and Hungary in Herning, Denmark, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Bo Amstrup

