X

Knife attacker injures several people, including children, in French Alpine town

Nation & World
Updated 9 minutes ago
France’s interior minister says an attacker with a knife injured children and others in a town in the Alps

PARIS (AP) — An attacker with a knife injured children and others in a town in the Alps on Thursday before he was quickly arrested, France's interior minister said.

Gerald Darmanin said the attack took place in a square in the town of Annecy. In a short tweet, he said police have detained the attacker.

“Several people including children have been injured by an individual armed with a knife in a square in Annecy,” he tweeted.

A local lawmaker, Antoine Armand, tweeted that children were attacked on a playground. He called the attack “abominable.”

In Paris, lawmakers interrupted a debate to hold a moment of silence for the victims, BFMTV reported.

In Other News
1
Bomb explodes in Afghanistan during a memorial ceremony for a Taliban...
2
EU makes fresh attempt to overcome yearslong crisis over migrants
3
Biden and Sunak to focus on Ukraine and economic security in British...
4
Authorities recover train from Austrian tunnel after fire forces...
5
Zelenskyy visits area flooded by destroyed dam as five reported dead in...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top