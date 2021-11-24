Knicks recover to beat Lakers team missing suspended James

Davis, who woke up with a fever, had 20 points on 7-for-17 shooting. Anthony was just 3 of 14 for 12 points, and the Lakers lost for the fourth time in five games.

Randle went to the bench with his fifth foul with 9:18 remaining and was hit with a technical foul from there that allowed the Lakers to cut it to 90-87. But Obi Toppin scored before Quickley made a 3-pointer to push it back to eight, and it was back into double digits when another 3 by Quickley made it 105-93 with 4:58 to play.

The Knicks raced to a 10-0 lead that grew to 36-15 on RJ Barrett's 3-pointer with 1:11 left in the first quarter. It was 59-35 with under 5 minutes remaining in the half before the Lakers put together a 16-2 run that trimmed it to 61-51 just before the break.

The Lakers scored nine straight to open the third and cut it to 63-60, and finally tied it for the first time at 79 on Anthony's dunk.

TIP-INS

Lakers: Anthony got a loud ovation when he checked in during the first quarter. ... Talen Horton-Tucker missed all eight shots in a scoreless outing.

Knicks: New York played without backup point guard Derrick Rose (sprained right ankle) and injured centers Mitchell Robinson and Taj Gibson. Coach Tom Thibodeau said Robinson, out with a concussion, is doing better but still has to clear the league’s protocols before he can return. ... New York has won nine of the last 11 meetings at home.

MISSING OUT ON MSG

Lakers coach Frank Vogel called James one of the classiest players in the league who always plays the game the right way. He spoke with James, who was disappointed to miss a second straight visit to one of his favorite arenas. He was hurt last season when the Lakers played at Madison Square Garden.

“He wanted to play. I don’t want to get into it more than that,” Vogel said.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Visit Indiana on Wednesday.

Knicks: Host Phoenix on Friday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) dunks in front of New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Jim McIsaac) Credit: Jim McIsaac Credit: Jim McIsaac

Caption Los Angeles Lakers center DeAndre Jordan (10) dunks as New York Knicks center Nerlens Noel (3) and guard Evan Fournier (13) try to defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Jim McIsaac) Credit: Jim McIsaac Credit: Jim McIsaac

Caption Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) reacts after committing a foul late in the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Jim McIsaac) Credit: Jim McIsaac Credit: Jim McIsaac

Caption Los Angeles Lakers center DeAndre Jordan (10) goes to the hoop for a reverse dunk against New York Knicks center Nerlens Noel (3) and guard Evan Fournier (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Jim McIsaac) Credit: Jim McIsaac Credit: Jim McIsaac