Knicks beat Clippers 106-100 behind Rose and Bullock

Leonard returned to the game with 5 1/2 minutes left, scoring five in a row to pull the Clippers to 96-90. He and George combined to score all of the Clippers' final 15 points. Leonard's 3-pointer cut the Knicks' lead to 104-100, but Taj Gibson made a pair of free throws to seal it.

Julius Randle finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Knicks, who had plenty of supporters cheering despite the limited attendance. Randle's offense was down compared to the 24 or more points he had in his five previous games.

“They’re double-teaming him,” Thibodeau said. “Everybody tends to measure people on points or shots and not the all-around game, but the big thing is the perseverance, the way he rebounded the ball and the hustle plays. He played a great game without shooting the ball great."

New York is close to clinching a playoff berth, something the franchise hasn't done since 2012-13. Since then, the Knicks have endured seven seasons of at least 45 losses.

“That would be big, but at the same time Thibs always talks about going through the finish line,” Rose said. “We know we’re not finished with what we’re doing.”

Randle added, “Now we feel like we can beat anybody. We have confidence as a team. Anybody can step up, that’s the beauty of our team.”

Trailing 62-61, the Knicks outscored the Clippers 18-12 to close the third leading 79-74. New York’s run was fueled by four 3-pointers, including three by Bullock, to give the Knicks their largest lead to that point.

The Knicks missed their first seven shots of the game while the Clippers raced to a 10-point lead. But the Knicks recovered to tie it up before falling behind by nine in the second quarter.

“We did a good job on Randle in the first half to slow him down and Derrick picked it up for him,” Batum said. “Those two guys kept the Knicks in the game.”

TIP-INS

Knicks: Won for first time at Staples since Nov. 20, 2010. ... Alec Burks (left knee contusion) and Immanueal Quickley (left ankle sprain) sat out.

Clippers: Split the season series after winning 129-115 on the road.

ROSE'S MINUTES

Rose clocked 32 minutes — most in his last six games and similar to that of a starter — but came off the bench.

“Whatever the team needs,” he said. “I’m the newcomer as I always say. It really don’t matter to me as long as we get the win.”

UP NEXT

Knicks: Stay in Los Angeles to play the Lakers on Tuesday night.

Clippers: Face Toronto on Tuesday night in Tampa, Florida, in the opener of a four-game trip to close the regular season.

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle drives past Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, center, is defended by New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett, left, and center Nerlens Noel (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) passes the ball as New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr., left, blocks a shot from New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose, right, is defended by Los Angeles Clippers guard Rajon Rondo during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett, right, dribbles around a screen set by Taj Gibson (67) on Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George, center, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett, left, drives past Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez