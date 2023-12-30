Knicks are trading Barrett and Quickley to Raptors for Anunoby, AP source says

The trade was first reported by ESPN.

The Knicks are giving up two of their top offensive players in Barrett, a starting forward, and Quickley, one of the NBA's top reserves. But the deal should provide a needed boost to their defense, with Anunoby leading the league in steals last season.

The deal comes four months after the Knicks filed a lawsuit against the Raptors, alleging they had conspired to steal thousands of videos and other scouting secrets after hiring a former Knicks scouting employee.

The deal, which sends Barrett to his hometown, left both teams short-handed for their games Saturday night. The Raptors were in Detroit, where the Pistons were trying to avoid an NBA-record 29th consecutive loss, while the Knicks were in Indiana.

Anunoby figures to step right into Barrett's spot in the Knicks' starting lineup. The 6-foot-7 swingman is averaging 15.1 points and had his highest-scoring game of the season when the Raptors visited the Knicks on Dec. 11, scoring 29 points.

Barrett averages 18.2 points but has struggled lately with his outside shot, going 2 for 12 from 3-point range over the last two games. The No. 3 pick in the 2019 draft helped the Knicks reach the playoffs twice in the last three seasons after missing them the previous seven.

Quickley was the runner-up for the Sixth Man of the Year award last season, but there has been speculation he could be moved since the Knicks declined to give him a contract extension before this season. They will have to replace his 15 points per game off the bench and ability to play both guard positions.

___

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds contributed to this report.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Credit: AP Credit: AP