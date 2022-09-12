Klopp expects Liverpool fans to respect tribute to the queen

“I don’t think our people need any advice from me for showing respect,” Klopp said. “There are plenty of examples where people show exactly the right respect.

“One, surprisingly, and I was really proud of that moment, was when we played Man United after a very sad situation in Cristiano Ronaldo’s family. That is what I expect. For me, it is clear it is what we have to do.”

Liverpool fans booed the national anthem in the 1980s and during what some refer to as the "managed decline" of the city during the tenure of the Conservative Party-led government. Deepening those feelings was the failing of the government following the Hillsborough Stadium disaster and many from the left-leaning city continue to feel let down by the state.

Liverpool fans jeered the national anthem and the introduction of Prince William, the queen’s grandson, before the FA Cup final against Chelsea.

Klopp was asked how he felt when he heard about the death of the queen.

“I’m 55 years old and she’s the only queen I ever knew,” the German coach said. “As far as I know — I don’t know her — but the things we have seen of her, she was a really warm, nice, beloved lady. That’s all I need to know.

“Because of my personal experience — and it’s not what I think, it’s what people think who are much closer to her — I respect their grief a lot and that’s why I will show my respect tomorrow night with a minute of silence if it goes through.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports