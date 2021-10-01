Klimt portrait, missing for 22 years, to star in Rome show

Art experts announced in January 2020 that a painting discovered hidden inside a Piacenza art gallery’s outer walls was the Klimt portrait that had been stolen in 1997 from the Ricci Oddi Modern Art Gallery in that northern city.

The work, along with other Klimt paintings, sculptures and drawings, will feature in an exhibit opening on Oct. 27 and running for five months at the Museum of Rome in Palazzo Braschi, organizers said Friday. The painting then will go on display in Piacenza in April in another exhibition.