Klimt portrait 'Lady with a Fan' up for sale with $80M estimate

Famed for his bold, daring art nouveau paintings, Klimt was a key figure in artistic modernism at the start of the 20th century. His work has fetched some of the highest prices for any artist. Klimt’s “Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer II” sold at auction in 2006 for $87.9 million, and his landscape “Birch Forest” sold at Sotheby’s last year for $104.6 million.

Two more of his portraits are reported to have sold privately for more than $100 million.

The most expensive artworks auctioned in Europe, in dollar prices, are Alberto Giacometti’s sculpture “Walking Man I,” sold for $104.3 million at Sotheby’s in 2010, and Claude Monet’s painting “Le basin aux nymphéas,” which fetched $80.4 million at a Christie’s sale in 2008.

The world auction record for an artwork is the $450.3 million paid in 2017 for Leonardo da Vinci’s “Salvator Mundi” — though some experts dispute whether the panting of Jesus Christ is wholly the work of the Renaissance master.