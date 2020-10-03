Klentak out as Phils GM after 3rd straight September slump

But Klentak failed to sign Realmuto to a contract extension and he is set to become a free agent after the World Series.

Klentak inherited Pete Mackanin as manager and made a switch after the 2017 season, hiring Gabe Kapler. The Phillies went 161-163 under Kapler before Middleton overruled Klentak and MacPhail and fired him last year. First-year manager Joe Girardi was 28-32 this season.

The Phillies went 1-7 in their final eight games. They would’ve made the postseason with two wins in those eight games.

“While I am disappointed that we failed to reach our ultimate goal, I am nevertheless very proud of the progress that this organization made over the last five years and of the people who worked so hard to make it happen,” Klentak said. “I am grateful for all of the support that I received along the way from Phillies ownership, friends and colleagues, and our loyal Phillies fans.”

