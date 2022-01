Klay Thompson has 17 points in return, Warriors beat Cavs

The five-time All-Star finally made his much-anticipated return, and reached two career milestones — 12,000 points and 1,800 3-pointers.

“It was just amazing having him out there,” Curry said on the television broadcast.

Thompson got off to a slow start but showed plenty of the flash that made him a vital component on Golden State’s three championship teams from 2015-18.

At one point Thompson brought the crowd to its feet when he drove around a defender near the 3-point line and scored on a jarring one-handed dunk. Thompson snarled and pounded his chest as he walked back toward midcourt. Moments later he made his first 3-pointer to go over 12,000 points and put the Warriors up 49-41.

After spending time on a stationary bicycle, Thompson started the third quarter and made three consecutive shots, including his 1,800th.

